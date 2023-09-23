Moller Financial Services Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moller Financial Services cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 383.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 59,551 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

