Moller Financial Services Sells 959 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moller Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. 5,064,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

