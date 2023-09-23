Monero (XMR) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $141.83 or 0.00533613 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $33.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,579.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00244865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.22 or 0.00783386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00117293 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,335,689 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

