Moonbeam Market Capitalization Reaches $124.06 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $124.06 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,685,080 coins and its circulating supply is 744,066,834 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

