Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,553 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

