Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 282,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

