Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

REET stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 612,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

