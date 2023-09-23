Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 402,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,486. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.