Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

DLB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

