Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,684,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 858,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 3,838,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.