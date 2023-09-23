Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 748,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

