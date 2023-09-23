Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $451.82. 800,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

