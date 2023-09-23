NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $24.26 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $24.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.11978538 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $34,438,754.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

