Nexum Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $473.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

