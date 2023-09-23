Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.17. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 386,488 shares.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 55,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

