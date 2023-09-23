Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.17. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 386,488 shares.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
