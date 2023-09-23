NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016686 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,594.50 or 1.00055644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

