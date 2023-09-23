Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 11,152,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

