Orchid Price Hits $0.0626 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Orchid has a market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,591.82 or 1.00014472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06363891 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,360,627.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

