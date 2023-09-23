Origin Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.83 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $50.83 million and $8.48 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,494,043 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

