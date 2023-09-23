Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $12,616.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,609.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00244831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00786413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00536393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00117246 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,816,849 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

