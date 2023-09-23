Oxen Price Reaches $0.0668 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $12,682.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,574.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00244053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00785896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00538230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00116872 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,815,429 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.