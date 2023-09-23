Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

