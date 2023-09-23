Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This is a boost from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

