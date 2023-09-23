Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Perpetual Equity Investment Stock Performance
About Perpetual Equity Investment
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Equity Investment
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.