PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 63,541 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.