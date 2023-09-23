PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 63,541 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

