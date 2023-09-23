Pollux Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $290,579.13 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $42.65 million and $290,579.13 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.81836251 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,253.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

