Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 2,055,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.