Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 6,178 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,730. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

