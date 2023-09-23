Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 423.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $204.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

