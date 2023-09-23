Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.95.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

