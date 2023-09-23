Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 17,478 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.