Prometeus Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and $487,003.35 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00015233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

