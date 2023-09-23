Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

