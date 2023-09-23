Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $39.86 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Raydium has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and $1.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,112,460 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
