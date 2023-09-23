Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,729.38 or 0.06504407 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $914.34 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 528,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,711 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 528,474.88875363 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,728.57354558 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $326,702.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

