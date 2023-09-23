Safe Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Safe has a total market cap of $136.61 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00024635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00151242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003881 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55589312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

