Saltmarble Price Reaches $1.66 on Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006218 BTC on exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $160.90 million and approximately $25,874.79 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.03355926 USD and is up 24.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,084.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

