Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

Scholastic Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

