Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,634.73

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $5,634.73 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00151019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024670 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00216598 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,347.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.