Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Achieves $42.48 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $42.48 million and $2.11 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,975,335 coins and its circulating supply is 93,818,512 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

