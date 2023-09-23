Shentu (CTK) One Day Volume Tops $2.09 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Shentu has a total market cap of $42.46 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shentu has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,965,187 coins and its circulating supply is 93,817,391 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

