SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $219.66 million and $9.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,596.37 or 1.00018351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17972656 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $11,642,890.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

