Spin Master Corp. (SNMSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 13th

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.