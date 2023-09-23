Steem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.97 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,576.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00244601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00783756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00533404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00117429 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,490,402 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

