Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0227

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $735,419.49 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,018,085,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,556,153 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

