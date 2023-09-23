Substratum Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 66.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $2.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,597.05 or 1.00029786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001594 USD and is down -60.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.