Sui Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $350.41 million and $36.57 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,777,575 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 791,777,575.076923 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.44492408 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $43,443,750.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.