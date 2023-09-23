Suku (SUKU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

