Symbol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.37 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $123.37 million and approximately $917,014.74 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,255,836,736 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,235,557 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

