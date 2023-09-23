Synapse Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Synapse has a market cap of $54.75 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

